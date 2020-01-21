2 pedestrians killed in Vancouver crash

Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP/KTVZ) -- Police say two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m.

One of the victims is believed to be about 10-14 years old and the other an older teen or young adult. Both died at the scene, and the driver of the full-sized Chevy pickup stayed on scene and cooperated with officials.

"Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor," police said in a statement.