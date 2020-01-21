ODOT crews clear, reopen Oregon Hwy. 230

Oregon-Northwest

W. Diamond Lake Hwy. was closed over a week by heavy snow, downed trees

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Highway 230 is again open after being closed since Jan. 12, when a winter storm brought heavy snow and downed trees to the High Cascades area, ODOT said Tuesday

Crews experienced warmer weather over the weekend and Monday, which allowed safer conditions to remove the downed trees and groom the highway, officials said.

Another 10 inches of snow had fallen in the area Tuesday, officials said, but crews have been able to keep the road plowed and ready for traffic.

Oregon 230 (the West Diamond Lake Highway) connects the Rogue Valley and the Bend area.

At its reopening, chains are required on all vehicles traveling through the corridor. ODOT said drivers should monitor TripCheck and for delays and winter driving conditions.