Portland police hunt for robber of 3 banks in 40 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau says a man robbed three Portland banks in less than an hour last Friday afternoon.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports the suspect wearing glasses, a black beanie and flannel shirt passed a note to a teller but did not display a weapon just before 2 p.m. at the Bank of the West on Northwest Broadway near Flanders Street.

Police say he used the same methods at OnPoint Community Credit Union on West Burnside Street and 20th Avenue and a bank near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Burnside.

The last robbery was at 2:29 p.m.