Mt. Hood Meadows snowboarder killed in fall

News

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 45-year-old Portland snowboarder died after a fall Sunday at Mt. Hood Meadows, authorities said Monday.

Hood River County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the reported fall at the ski and snowboard resort.

Despite life-saving efforts, Ryan Zeitner was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after their arrival, deputies said.

The county’s medical examiner’s office responded while deputies conducted interviews. The sheriff’s office released no more initial details.