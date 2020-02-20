Multi-vehicle crash injures 6, shuts I-5 northbound at Wilsonville

Oregon-Northwest

ODOT says semi-truck crossed into oncoming lanes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning that included a jack-knifed tractor and trailer has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Wilsonville area, south of Portland.

The closure between Southwest Wilsonville Road and Elligsen Road caused traffic to quickly back up to Donald. Southbound traffic remained open but backed up to the I-205 overpass, KGW reported.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the truck was driving south when it crossed into the northbound lanes, causing numerous crashes and injuries.

The crash involved four vehicles. Six people were taken to the hospital.

According to Oregon State Police, northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon. There is a detour at Wilsonville Road to Stafford Road or Southwest Parkway Avenue.