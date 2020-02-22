OHSU lab cited for animal welfare violations

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal inspectors have cited Oregon Health & Science University for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret's brain with an electrode in January as part of research into how the animals hear.

The violations come after inspectors performed a routine inspection of the university's animal research facilities in Portland.

“We really do take our responsibility to care for our animals very seriously,” said Kim Saunders, the top university veterinarian for research animals. She added the findings in January do not indicate a pattern of animal mistreatment.

Ferret research was shut down for a month last year after inspectors identified three violations, and the vole lab sparked concerns after testing how alcohol affects the animals, inspectors said.

Two anti-animal research groups, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Stop Animal Exploitation Now, have urged the federal government to put an end to the university’s work.

“How hard is it to remember to put water bottles in animals’ cages?” said Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president for PETA.

