Seaside man dies in house fire

Oregon-Northwest

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Seaside man has died in a blaze that destroyed his home and threatened several others.

Stephen Penwarden was the only resident of the house, and was the only one inside at the time of the fire, officials say.

Seaside city officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 1 a.m. Monday and found that the two-story structure was fully engulfed. The fire escalated, and additional crews were called to help.

Because of the fire’s intensity and the instability of the structure, crews were unable to get inside the home for several hours. Once they did, they found Penwarden’s remains.

The fire's cause hasn't been released.