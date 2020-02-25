Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 11:04 am

Seaside man dies in house fire

Fatal Seaside house fire city of Seaside 224
City of Seaside
Scene of fatal Seaside house fire early Monday morning

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Seaside man has died in a blaze that destroyed his home and threatened several others.

Stephen Penwarden was the only resident of the house, and was the only one inside at the time of the fire, officials say.

Seaside city officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 1 a.m. Monday and found that the two-story structure was fully engulfed. The fire escalated, and additional crews were called to help.

Because of the fire’s intensity and the instability of the structure, crews were unable to get inside the home for several hours. Once they did, they found Penwarden’s remains.

The fire's cause hasn't been released.

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply