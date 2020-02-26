$250M homelessness tax measure on Portland-area May ballot

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Metro, the regional government for the three counties in the Portland metropolitan area, has voted to place a ballot measure before voters this May that would raise $250 million for homeless services in the region.

The funding would come from two different taxes. One would be a 1% marginal income tax on individuals earning more than $125,000 annually or couples making more than $200,000.

The second would be a 1% business tax on the profits businesses with gross receipts of more than $5 million dollars.

The funds would be divided among Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, based on population.