Pacific Power won’t disconnect non-paying customers during COVID-19 emergency

Oregon-Northwest

Also suspends late fees

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power said Thursday it is temporarily suspending disconnections and late fees for non-payment for customers in Oregon, Washington and California to support the state of emergency declared in all three states in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The company said it "will continue to evaluate other ways to support our customers for the duration of this quickly evolving public health emergency."

"Pacific Power wants customers to know we are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electrical service and help any customers who are having difficulty paying their electrical bills," the statement said. "The company’s focus continues to be on maintaining the reliability of our service and the safety of customers, communities and colleagues.

"Customers can call 1-888-221-7070 at any time to speak with a customer care agent who can help answer any questions. We will continue to work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support all our customers throughout this event."