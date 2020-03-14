Medford considers ban on hemp

Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Medford city leaders are considering a ban on growing hemp within the city.

The Mail Tribune reports Medford City Council this week reviewed possible code changes that address the city’s concerns. The city previously banned growing recreational cannabis.

The council also looked at where hemp processing facilities might be located, most likely in areas zoned industrial or heavy commercial.

The city currently doesn’t have any hemp grows inside city limits, though there are plenty of hemp grow sites just outside the city, including one near an elementary school.

After the recreational cannabis ban in Medford, Jackson County saw a massive influx of hemp grows, surpassing the acreage of pears and grapes combined.