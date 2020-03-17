Oregon reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 65

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The number of Oregonians diagnosed with COVID-19 jumped by 18 on Tuesday, to a total of 65, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

OHA reported 18 total new cases as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Linn (5), Marion (1), Multnomah (1) and Washington (7).

Of the Linn County cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, four were previously reported by Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs in a media release Monday evening.

These results came in after OHA updated its daily count. OHA updates it daily count on the website once a day.

