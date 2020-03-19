Crater Lake National Park modifies operations

Oregon-Northwest

Crater Lake, OR (KTVZ) – Crater Lake National Park announced Wednesday modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of March 18, the Steel Visitor Center at park headquarters is closed and fees will not be collected at the Annie Springs Entrance Station until further notice. Ranger-guided snowshoe walks have also been canceled.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park areas remain open. It is still possible to come view the lake and go for a snowshoe walk or cross-country ski on your own. The Rim Café and Gift Shop remains open daily. Food is available for take-out only and is not to be consumed in the building. Please be sure to maintain appropriate social distancing during all activities.

You can always virtually visit the park by checking out our webcams at https://www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm or joining us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Crater Lake National Parkis our number one priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

