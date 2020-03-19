Toddler drowns in river south of Albany

Oregon-Northwest

SHEDD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has drowned in a river south of Albany.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says deputies were called to a home near the town of Shedd on Wednesday evening. Yon says Benjamin Gerig told authorities he had been doing yard work with his son, Marvin, when Marvin disappeared.

Authorities helped the family and neighbors search for the boy, who was found about 20 minutes later down an embankment that runs along the driveway. The boy was submerged in several inches of water in the Calpooia River.

Medics took the toddler to Albany General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff says it is believed to be an accidental drowning.