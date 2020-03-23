ODOT pushes back studded tire removal deadline to May 1

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Vehicle owners in Oregon will not be required to remove studded tires until May 1, a month later than the normal deadline, the Oregon Department of Transportation decided Monday.

"This change is in response to the current public health emergency as we are all taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19," the ODOT announcement stated.

ODOT went on to say that "winter traction tires with protruding metal studs damage the surface of roads, requiring more frequent and expensive maintenance, and are typically allowed each winter season between Nov. 1 and March 31."

The extension beyond the original March 31 deadline was approved Monday, the agency said, "due to limited business hours and social distancing measures currently in place."

For additional information about the state's efforts in response to COVID-19, visit the Oregon Health Authority's website. For additional information about steps ODOT is taking to slow the spread of the virus, please visit theirwebsite.

