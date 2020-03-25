Idaho governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread. Little announced the order Wednesday and said it will remain in effect for 21 days.

Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread throughout the state.

The governor also issued a new “extreme emergency” declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho's health care system.