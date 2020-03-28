Lane County advises of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eugene church service

Oregon-Northwest

Officials want to hear from people who were there, developed symptoms

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lane County Public Health said Saturday it has reason to believe that unidentified community members may have spent time in close contact with someone who has severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, also known as coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The suspected point of exposure occurred on Wednesday, March 11 at First Christian Church’s Interfaith Prayer Service (1166 Oak Street, Eugene). The individual who tested positive did not get tested until March 17 due to preexisting medical conditions that made it difficult to assess COVID-19 symptoms.

Lane County Public Health asks that individuals who were present at this location at the identified time call Lane County Public Health at 541-682-1380 ONLY IF they have developed symptoms of COVID-19 since the date of possible exposure.

The 14-day quarantine period from the date of possible exposure has passed, so non-symptomatic people who attended the Interfaith Prayer Service on March 11 are not being asked to self-quarantine.

Health experts are still learning the details about how this new coronavirus spreads. Other coronaviruses spread from an infected person to others through:

the air by coughing and sneezing.

close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.

touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

People who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus, including: