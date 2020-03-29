Oregon reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in Deschutes County

Oregon-Northwest

Deschutes total at 23, statewide tally at 548; no new deaths reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday but 69 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 548.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon remains at 13, as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

The new COVID-19 cases were in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (3, for a total of 23), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (14).

The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

The agency also provided this update: The 93-year-old Yamhill County man whose death was reported Saturday did have an underlying condition, contrary to the initial report.

"The data posted once a day on Oregon Health Authority’s website and shared once a day with the media are provisional and may be updated as more information becomes available after the daily reporting," the agency said.

Statewide, there have been 548 positive test results, about 4.8% of the total 11,426 people tested, and 10,878 negative results.

In Central Oregon, Deschutes County has reported 23 positive results and 176 negative results, while there have been no positive results in Crook County, where nine tests were performed, and Jefferson County, where there have been 11.

