6.5-magnitude quake shakes Idaho, widely felt

Sunriver-area resident says his, friend's chandeliers were saying

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A strong earthquake struck nearly 80 miles northeast of Boise, Idaho, early Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking and chandeliers swaying as far away as the Sunriver area.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude-6.5 temblor struck just before 5 p.m. It was centered 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho.

By 5:30 p.m., more than 6,300 people had posted to the USGS page that they had felt the quake, which struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Stan Porter, who lives in the Oregon Water Wonderland II subdivision south of Sunriver, said he didn't feel the quake, but a friend who lives along the Deschutes River had called to ask if his chandelier was swaying, too -- and it was.

"We don't have an upstairs, so someone didn't fall down upstairs," Porter said.