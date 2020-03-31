Idaho to hold May primary by mail due to coronavirus

Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney say the state primary will be held on May 19 as planned, but it will be conducted by mail, with no in-person voting due to the coronavirus.

The Republican governor is urging all Idahoans eligible to vote to request an absentee ballot.

The state primary includes a U.S. Senate seat, both U.S. House seats, and all 105 seats in the Legislature.

Idaho held its presidential primary on March 10, with President Donald Trump winning among Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats.