Oregon agency seeks public comment on Pacific Power rate hike request

SALEM, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Public Utility Commission is hosting a public comment hearing via webinar, due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, to provide an opportunity for the commission to hear directly from PacifiCorp customers regarding the proposed increase to electricity rates.

PacifiCorp’s general rate change request, its first since 2013 and filed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, is undergoing a nearly year-long review and will be fully investigated by the PUC, the Oregon Citizen’s Utility Board, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers and other intervening parties.

This public comment hearing is part of that investigation, which will conclude by the end of this year, when the commissioners will rule on the request.

PacifiCorp is asking for an overall rate increase of 5.4 percent, or $70.8 million annually. Under the proposed filing, an average residential customer who uses 900 kilo-watt hours per month would see their bill increase by just under $7 monthly.

The public comment hearing webinar will be held on Thursday, April 2 from 6-8 p.m. To participate in the free webinar, please register in advance at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2389843904203354636. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

PacifiCorp customers and other interested persons may participate in the public comment hearing to provide verbal comments to the Commissioners and the Administrative Law Judge presiding over this rate case. There will not be formal presentations, as the purpose of this webinar is to hear directly from customers.

The Commission will also host a public comment hearing via teleconference on April 13, 2020. For those unable to participate in the webinar or teleconference, comments can be submitted by email to puc.hearings@state.or.us, by calling 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (TTY or dial 711), or by mail to:

Oregon Public Utility Commission

Attn: Administrative Hearings Division – UE 374

PO Box 1088

Salem, OR 97308-1088

The PUC’s mission is to ensure that customers of Oregon’s investor owned utilities have access to safe, reliable, and high quality utility services at just and reasonable rates. The PUC’s ultimate decision will consider the economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and seek to protect both the long-term and short-term interests of customers.