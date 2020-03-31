Walden: Oregon to get $80 million from virus relief to help seniors, disabled

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., said Tuesday that as a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Oregon will receive an additional $80 million for the state’s K-Plan, a Medicaid plan that provides home and community care for seniors and disabled citizens.

“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides the necessary support for seniors and disabled Oregonians," Walden said.

"The legislation provided a 6.2 percent funding increase to the state’s traditional Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), which will result in an additional $80 million for the state’s K-Plans. This increased funding will ensure that Oregon’s seniors and disabled receive the financial support they need to continue to access critical services during this pandemic."

Click here to read Walden’s statement on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 emergency relief funding.