Rep. Greg Walden COVID-19 update for April 3

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released an update on COVID-19 for Friday, April 3.

The latest on the coronavirus:



Application Now Open for Paycheck Protection Program:



Starting today, businesses can apply through their local lender for the Paycheck Protection loan program that will provide businesses with up to eight weeks of funding to keep employees on the payroll. The Treasury Department released useful information for lenders and borrowers, and a copy of the application here.

New Global Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory:



The Department of State has advised that U.S. citizens avoid all international travel because of COVID-19. Citizens who remain in countries where commercial travel is available should arrange immediate return to the U.S. The situation surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly changing and as a result the Department of State's ability to provide assistance in arranging evacuation flights may become more limited. Learn more here.



Currently, we have 25 open cases of Oregonians abroad that are trying to return to the United States. My office is in constant contact with these Oregonians, and the State Department and I are doing all we can to get everyone safely home.

Checks for Social Security Recipients:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Social Security recipients who do not normally file tax returns will automatically receive their coronavirus relief checks. Additionally, he said they will not have to file tax returns to receive their checks. Read more here.



Good news for COVID-19 testing:



Dr. Birx announced that a coronavirus antibody test could be available “within this month,” and stated that the Administration is calling on universities and states to develop ELISA tests, which detect and measure antibodies in blood. Such a test could help identify those who have had the virus and recovered.

As of 4/2/20, over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been run in America and 16,085 people have been tested in Oregon. Throughout the U.S., we are now testing nearly 100,000 people per day -- and that number continues to rise. When it comes to testing, we’re making significant progress but we have a long way to go.

Oregon Health Authority is also working to determine what the burn rate is across the state for PPE. The state also released $2 million dollars to hospitals last week, and an additional $100 million dollars to larger health care systems on Monday.

More than 110 laboratories have notified the FDA that they have validated and begun using their own diagnostic tests. Read more here.

Working on Treatments:

FDA announced the creation of the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) to expedite the development of potentially safe and effective life-saving treatments. Currently, 10 therapeutic agents are in active trials, and another 15 therapeutic agents are in planning stages. Read more here.

Increasing Ventilators



The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) announced that its member respiratory device companies have dramatically expanded the limits of their present production capacity, producing on average 2,000 – 3,000 ventilators per week, collectively. In the coming weeks, production is expected to ramp up to 5,000 – 7,000 ventilators per week. Read more here.

Emergency Grants to Address Mental and Substance Use Disorder:



Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced that they are accepting applications for fiscal year 2020 Emergency Grants to Address Mental and Substance Use Disorders during COVID-19. SAMHSA anticipates that there will be unfortunate increases in mental and/or substance use disorders as a result of the pandemic. States, territories, and tribes are eligible for funding. Learn more here.

Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:



Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. Read more here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES



The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.



Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.



For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE



INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:



The State Department has repatriated over 25,000 Americans from 52 countries.



The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.



If you decide to travel abroad or are already outside the United States:

Consider returning to your country of residence immediately using whatever commercial means are available.

Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. Government for assistance.

Review and follow the CDC’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.

Check with your airline, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit travel.state.gov to view individual Travel Advisories for the most urgent threats to safety and security.

Visit Embassy webpages on COVID-19 for information on conditions in each country or jurisdiction.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States

Other Helpful Links:

ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:



HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment: