Oregon reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 100 more cases

Oregon-Northwest

State's death toll at 26, case total just shy of 1,000; Deschutes has had 39

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 26, while 100 new cases of the the virus raised the statewide tally to 999, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (2), Deschutes (3 more, for a total of 39), Douglas (2), Jackson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (3), Marion (10), Multnomah (34), Polk (2), and Washington (19).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 23rd COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 26 and died on Thursday at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Oregon’s 24th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 24 and died on Friday at his residence.

Oregon’s 25th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Monday and died on Thursday at her residence.

Oregon’s 26th COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 23 and died on Wednesday at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

All four of the latest deaths involved people with underlying medical conditions, OHA said.

As of Saturday, the state has had 999 positive COVID-19 test results and 17,926 negative results.

The OHA tally said Deschutes County, along with 39 cases, also has had 468 negative test results. Crook County has had one case and 24 negative results while Jefferson County had had 33 negative results and no cases reported.