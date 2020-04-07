Walden COVID-19 update: New global ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory, more

Oregon-Northwest

Also posts video urging Oregonians to follow CDC guidelines

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., released an update on COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 7, and also released a video urging all Oregonians to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The latest on the coronavirus:

Mitigating the Spread:



CDC is advising the use of simple cloth masks to slow the spread of the virus. Surgical and N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers. Learn more here.



Hospitals and PPE:



Oregon sent 140 of their ventilators to New York. Read the story here.

President Trump announced that the Army Corps of Engineers has assessed more than 100 facilities in all 50 states and is building temporary hospitals and alternative care sites in numerous states, including Oregon.

Application Now Open for Paycheck Protection Program:



Businesses can now apply through their local lender for the Paycheck Protection Loan Program that will provide businesses with up to eight weeks of funding to keep employees on the payroll. The Treasury Department released useful information for lenders and borrowers, and a copy of the application here.

New Global Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory:



The Department of State has advised that U.S. citizens avoid all international travel because of COVID-19. Citizens who remain in countries where commercial travel is available should arrange immediate return to the U.S. The situation surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly changing and as a result the Department of State's ability to provide assistance in arranging evacuation flights may become more limited. Learn more here.



Currently, we have 25 open cases of Oregonians abroad that are trying to return to the United States. My office is in constant contact with these Oregonians, and the State Department and I are doing all we can to get everyone safely home.

Checks for Social Security Recipients:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Social Security recipients who do not normally file tax returns will automatically receive their coronavirus relief checks. Additionally, he said they will not have to file tax returns to receive their checks. Read more here.

Jackson County Leads Way in Testing:



Oregonian: "Jackson County has tested more people per capita for coronavirus than every state except New York, Washington, and Louisiana. They are testing at a rate more than twice the rate of the state overall. " Read more from the Oregonian here.



Social Distancing is Working for Oregon:



Current modeling by the state shows that the stay at home order is working, cutting the number of infections by 50 - 70%. Read more here.

Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:



Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. Read more here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES



The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.



Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.



For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE

Other resources on the Paycheck Protection Program:



INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:



The State Department has repatriated over 25,000 Americans from 52 countries.



The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.



If you decide to travel abroad or are already outside the United States:

Consider returning to your country of residence immediately using whatever commercial means are available.

Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. Government for assistance.

Review and follow the CDC’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.

Check with your airline, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit travel.state.gov to view individual Travel Advisories for the most urgent threats to safety and security.

Visit Embassy webpages on COVID-19 for information on conditions in each country or jurisdiction.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States

Other Helpful Links:

ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:



HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Walden also released a video on Tuesday, urging Oregonians to follow the CDC guidelines: