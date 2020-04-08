OLCC to let licensees accept recently expired Oregon IDs

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Liquor Control Commission said Wednesday it will allow alcohol and marijuana licensees to accept expired Oregon driver licenses or identification cards that expired on or after March 8 as an acceptable form of identification.

The agency said its decision aligns with the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles and law enforcement position, as DMV offices are closed because of the COVID-19 public health crisis preventing individuals from renewing their driver’s license or ID cards.

This temporary exception only applies to driver licenses and identification cards issued by the State of Oregon. This exception will remain in place while the Governor's Executive Order 20-03 remains in effect.

On March 8, Governor Brown declared an emergency due to the public health threat posed by the novel infectious coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 20, 2020, The Oregon DMV asked law enforcement to exercise discretion in enforcing violations due to expired credentials.

The Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police have agreed to support this “grace period” for suspending enforcement of expired credential violations, including expired driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Information about COVID-19 related changes to OLCC rules, program and compliance/enforcement can be found on the OLCC COVID-19 Business Continuity page on the OLCC website.

OLCC has created FAQs for the alcohol program and the recreational marijuana program.

