Oregon DMV appointment requests top 100,000

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – On June 2, DMV started accepting requests for in-person appointments at its offices. As of Thursday, the agency has received 98,361 requests and scheduled 26,325 appointments for Oregonians. By Friday afternoon, the figure easily surpassed 100,000 requests.

Another 40,000 customers have received at least one phone call attempt by a DMV appointment scheduler.

“The number of requests is high, after nearly three months of pent-up demand,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Yesterday, we processed as many requests as we received for the day, which is a great sign that we’ve ramped up appropriately. We will continue adding offices and appointment slots, and increase our capacity to set appointments in the days ahead,” McClellan said.

In the past 24 hours, DMV received 11,678 new appointment requests through its online form resulting in 30,690 customers awaiting an initial call back. The average wait time is 4-5 days for the initial contact by DMV, and the calls are made in the order that request forms are received.

DMV opened 38 offices with priority services accessible by appointment on June 3. The currently open offices are available for appointments for only these services:

Driver license, permit and ID card issuances

Driver knowledge tests

Disabled parking permits

Farm endorsements

VIN inspections

Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at www.OregonDMV.com.

Grace Period

A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through Oct. 1.

The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to choose to not go to DMV while we’re working through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.

More information

Check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see what DMV services can be done online.

See a short video on how to use the DMV appointment request form here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szQk5vWbNBw

See how DMV is preparing offices for appointments here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDQuAlQ-oxU

See daily updates on DMV appointment setting progress here:

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/Pages/News/factsstats.aspx