Walden announces $2.7 million to expand rural broadband in Oregon

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., released the following statement Friday after the Federal Communications Commission announced that Oregon will receive over $2.7 million to help expand rural broadband over the next 10 years.

The funding includes $1.36 million for Oregon’s Second District to serve over 2,000 small businesses and residents at a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps.

“Access to the internet is more important than ever as our nation responds to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Walden. “Far too many Oregonians still lack access to reliable broadband internet service and thus access to things like telemedicine, remote learning, next generation emergency services, and video streaming because of insufficient Internet service.

"Expanding access to rural broadband in Oregon brings us closer to narrowing the urban/rural digital divide and ushers rural Oregonians into the 21st Century This money is welcome news for the over 2,000 individuals and small businesses in the Second District that will be impacted. I am grateful to Chairman Ajit Pai’s efforts to strengthen connectivity in America and I look forward to continuing to work with him on expanding rural broadband across our great state and nation.”

Walden has been a longtime advocate for expanding rural broadband, especially throughout Oregon’s Second District. In 2018, Walden brought FCC Chairman Ajit Pai out to Eastern Oregon to discuss efforts to improve connectivity in rural communities, including making sure patients in remote areas have access to the best doctors through technology like Telehealth.