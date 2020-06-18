Governor, senators, others react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and many others voiced reactions to Thursday's 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Here are their statements, in full:

Governor Kate Brown Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision on DACA

Governor urges federal government not to undo decision

(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California (consolidated with Trump v. NAACP and Wolf v. Vidal):

"Today the U.S. Supreme Court took significant action to protect dreamers all across our nation. Dreamers, brought to the United States as children, embody the American dream. While the Supreme Court kept DACA in place for now, the president may still try to end the program. Oregon's 12,000 valued Dreamers serve in our military, work in our hospitals, pay taxes, and make our communities stronger.

"Oregon will always be a welcoming, safe place for all. Our 33-year-old Sanctuary Law prevents Oregon from enforcing federal immigration law, and I will uphold this law and stand with Oregonian Dreamers. We are at our best when we focus on what we share in common, not what divides us.

"Words matter, and rhetoric from the White House has given rise to a very disturbing sentiment that has long targeted communities of color and especially undocumented individuals. Across the country, including right here in Oregon, there is a level of underlying bigotry and hate that shows its face in ways that were unimaginable before. I urge the federal government to let this decision stand and not to continue the relentless attacks on our immigrant communities. I will continue to stand with our undocumented community and fight against those attacks.

“We can celebrate this historic victory and still recognize we have work to do to ensure every Oregonian can live free from bigotry and hatred because of their immigration status or the color of their skin.”

Following Supreme Court Action Protecting DACA Recipients from Imminent Deportation, Merkley Calls for Further Action

House passed permanent for protections for DACA recipients over a year ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Today’s decision reaffirms the important protections of the DACA program, and demonstrates for once and for all that President Trump and Stephen Miller’s efforts to punish DREAMers and get rid of DACA were not just morally wrong but also legally wrong. DREAMers are members of virtually every community throughout our nation, and they are American in every way except for a piece of paper.

“Today’s decision should also be a stark reminder that DACA recipients’ fate never should have been at the whim of this president or this court in the first place. Leader McConnell must also act immediately to bring the Dream And Promise Act of 2019 to the floor and protect DACA recipients. The House passed this bill over a year ago, and it has languished in the legislative graveyard of the Senate. Dozens of senators on both sides of the aisle have stated that they stand with DREAMers. Now is the moment to match words with action and ensure that DREAMers never have to live through this legal limbo again. Extending permanent protections to DREAMers is not just the right thing to do for them—it is the right thing to do for our entire nation, which benefits every day from their contributions.

“DREAMers have been allowed a sigh of relief today. Let us look forward and work to pass sensible policies for DREAMers, their families, and a better, stronger, and fairer America.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court ruling on DACA:

“Dreamers in Oregon and nationwide -- and all of us who stand with them -- just collectively breathed a sigh of relief. These determined, inspiring, hard-working young people belong in America and deserve the protections promised to them by the U.S. government.

"Today’s victory is even more reason for Congress to permanently protect Dreamers from the threat of deportation. The House has voted. Now the Senate must too."

Oregon State University President strongly supports U.S. Supreme Court DACA decision

June 18, 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray released the following statement about the opinion this morning by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The case is known as Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California.

“We are strongly supportive and appreciative of the court’s opinion, which sustains DACA – an essential protection for approximately 700,000 DACA recipients nationwide, including valued members of the OSU community who are students, alumni and employee colleagues.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is greatly valued during these challenging times in America.

“DACA is a program created in 2012 that provides temporary protection from deportation and eligibility to work for certain young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as minors. In 2017, the federal government rescinded the DACA program. This rescission was challenged in court and is the subject of the Supreme Court opinion.

“We are in the process of closely analyzing today’s opinion to determine its impact on OSU community members. In the coming days, we will provide additional information, resources and updates. Even then, I want to make clear that Oregon State University’s support for our DACA recipients remains strong and unwavering.

“As I stated in a 2017 community message, OSU will continue to enroll and support DACA students, as well as undocumented students and students from mixed-immigration status families.

“OSU’s Dreaming Beyond Borders Resource Center – part of the university’s Educational Opportunities Program – at dreamingbb@oregonstate.edu and the Office of Human Resources at askhr@oregonstate.edu remain available to provide guidance, support and referral to university resources.

“As members of the university community, I ask each of us to be informed about this development for DACA recipients and act with understanding and compassion. Faculty, staff, students and alumni can learn more by reviewing the university’s DACA and undocumented students FAQ web page.

“I call upon each of us to remain committed to providing a safe and inclusive community where all can learn and thrive. Please join me in our efforts to support all Oregon State University students, graduates, employees and community members.”

Director Colt Gill’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court decision on DACA

(Salem, Ore.) – Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill released the following statement in response to today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to block the administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“This decision is an important first step towards protecting Oregon’s students, families and educators and a reminder we still have more work to do to protect DACA recipients. The ruling impacts approximately 650,000 DACA recipients nationwide including more than 11,000 in Oregon. As we move forward, the department reaffirms our commitment to protecting the rights of our DREAMers. ODE will continue to support districts in redoubling Oregon’s efforts to ensure schools and classrooms are safe, inclusive, welcoming and respectful for all educators, students and their families, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, immigration status or documentation status.”

OEA Applauds Supreme Court Ruling Protecting DACA, Calls on Congress to Make Program Permanent

PORTLAND, OR — Oregon Education Association President John Larson released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling rejecting the president’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Oregon’s educators believe that every child in our state should feel safe and welcome to participate in their communities and in their public schools – and that’s why we applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling upholding the DACA program. However, today’s victory is just another step in protecting the 11,000 Oregonians who are DACA recipients. It is essential that Congress do its job and pass legislation that will make the DACA program permanent and finally provide certainty to the students, families and educators it was designed to protect.”