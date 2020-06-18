Portland officials: Journalists ‘shot not be targeted’ by cops during protests

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s mayor and police chief say they will review police tactics after hearing multiple accounts of officers threatening and roughing up journalists covering demonstrations against police brutality.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they also called for all such altercations to be investigated “thoroughly.”

At least nine Portland journalists, including two from The Oregonian/OregonLive, say they’ve been beaten, shoved, pepper-sprayed or harassed during the protests that have continued for three weeks.

Similar scenes have played out in Oregon and across the country during the demonstrations protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis under the knee of a police officer.