Man convicted in Portland train killings sentenced to life in prison without parole

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced Jeremy Christian to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of two people on a MAX light rail train in Portland during a racist rant.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht announced her sentence Wednesday after listening to statements from Christian’s victims or victims’ relatives.

Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best died from knife wounds to the neck, while Micah Fletcher survived after Christian also stabbed him in the neck in the May 26,2017 incident.

Christian said Wednesday that he regrets that two people died, but he doesn't regret his actions.

