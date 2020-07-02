Gov. Brown launches ad campaign: ‘A mask should not be a sign of weakness’

Oregon-Northwest

Portland ad agency donates services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown launched a statewide public awareness campaign on Thursday with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy to inform Oregonians about the urgent importance of wearing face coverings when out in public.

Brown said Wieden+Kennedy provided their creative services at no cost to the state.

“Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether we reduce the spread of this virus and find a way to keep Oregon open, or whether we let our defenses down and allow the virus to take hold,” Brown said.

“We have a chance to protect ourselves and each other. If we follow the advice of doctors by wearing a face covering in public, physically distancing, and avoiding large gatherings, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe.

“Wearing a face covering is a simple, common sense way to protect yourself and others. It’s an easy way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. I am grateful for the team at Wieden+Kennedy for donating their services and helping to amplify this message.”

The new ad campaign — which will appear on social media, online video platforms, and outdoor media — was created to speak directly to Oregonians across the state about how our individual decisions can impact the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon. It provides clarity and conviction around what wearing a face covering means—and how we all have a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Text of A Mask is Just a Mask online ad:

A mask should not be

A sign of weakness

A political statement

Another way to divide us

A mask is a protective device

A barrier to protect you

And those around you from a virus

A mask is just a mask

And masks save lives

This summer, don't accidentally kill someone.

Wear a mask and socially distance.