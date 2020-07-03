Portland police, feds make 10 arrests in federal courthouse attack, riot

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Portland police made nine arrests and federal officers made another in an overnight attack on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland that federal officials called a "significant escalation in violence."

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Friday that a Portland man has been arrested for his role in an overnight attack on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

“The lawless and violent acts of extremists across the political spectrum cannot continue. Violence directed at federal, state, and local law enforcement and property destruction is inconsistent with the aims of social justice,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “These are criminal acts and individuals who engage in them will be held accountable.”

Rowan M. Olsen, 19, aka Kiefer Alan Moore, was arrested by Federal Protective Service officers in the early morning hours of July 3 and a criminal complaint alleging destruction of government property is being presented to a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Olsen will remain in custody until his first appearance in federal court on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said, "Last night’s demonstration marked a significant escalation in violence against federal property in Portland. Officers from the Federal Protective Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as U.S. Marshals, were assaulted with bottles, rocks, commercial-grade fireworks, and improvised explosives. Other incendiary devices were thrown into the Hatfield Federal Courthouse."

"These actions are illegal and will not be tolerated. Perpetrators of violence against federal law enforcement officers and property will face arrest and prosecution," the statement concluded.

News release from Portland Police Bureau:

A group of a couple hundred demonstrators gathered near the Justice Center on July 2, 2020. The group blocked the streets, chanting and speaking for several hours. Several demonstrators shot off commercial grade fireworks during the speeches. The tenor of the group shifted when demonstrators broke in to the north side doors of the Justice Center located on Southwest Main Street. Soon after, the group moved back to Southwest 3rd Avenue and broke glass doors on the Federal Court House building.

Around 11:42 p.m., Federal officers inside the courthouse came outside to protect the integrity of their building. While federal officers were outside, demonstrators began launching projectiles at the officers with sling shots. These projectiles included large rocks, full cans, and bottles. Demonstrators also threw lit commercial grade fireworks, which landed inside the broken glass doors of the federal courthouse. Simultaneously, demonstrators began setting a fire nearby on Southwest Main Street.

The sound truck made an admonishment telling demonstrators that they must cease the criminal activity of throwing projectiles and fireworks. Demonstrators were also warned if they did not cease the illegal actions and back away from the building, they would be subject to use of force, to include crowd control munitions. Even though the demonstrators were given several warnings by the sound truck, their criminal actions continued.

To protect the life and safety of personnel both inside and outside of the Federal Court House, at 11:52 p.m., a riot was declared. The sound truck admonished the crowd letting demonstrators know a riot had been declared. Demonstrators were told they needed to leave the area to the south and west immediately. If demonstrators did not leave the area, they were subject to tear gas and crowd control munitions. The sound truck gave this admonishment several times, however, demonstrators continued to stay in the area.

Officers began dispersing the crowd in an effort to move them from the immediate area. During this lawful action, the demonstrators were very hostile and violent towards officers. An open pocket knife was thrown at an officer, coming within inches from striking them. Demonstrators continued to throw large rocks and full cans, as well as shot off commercial grade fireworks towards officers. During this time, several arrests were made. Once demonstrators were at Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Main Street, officers disengaged the crowd.

Around 12:46 a.m., demonstrators returned to the west side of the federal courthouse. Once again, demonstrators were warned by the sound truck that the riot declaration was still in effect and they needed to leave the area. At this time, demonstrators started launching mortars towards the federal courthouse and a fire erupted inside of the building where the glass doors had been broken.

Because of this immediate life safety issue, officers once again began to disperse the crowd. As they dispersed the crowd, demonstrators continued to throw rocks, cans, and commercial grade fireworks and mortars towards officers. Because of the violent nature of the demonstrators while officers cleared the area, crowd control munitions were used and several arrests were made. As officers began to disengage the crowd at Southwest Main Street and Southwest Broadway Avenue, commercial grade fireworks were once again thrown at officers.

Several demonstrators trickled back in to the Lownsdale and Chapman Park but eventually dispersed over the next several hours.

No CS gas was used by Portland Police Bureau officers during this event.

Eight adult subjects were arrested and booked and 1 adult subject was arrested and cited.

The below individuals were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center from the demonstration that began the evening of July 2, 2020 and continued into the morning of July 3, 2020:

Isaiah Emanuel Jackson, 35-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

Laurielle Yvette Aviles, 28-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer

Kristina Lynn Naranjorivera, 34-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sage Patterson, 20-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Dane A Zielinski, 26-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Gabriel Phillipa Sprague, 30-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting Arrest

Patrick Mellon, 37-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Alexander Michael Sundine, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct II

If anyone has information about criminal activity related to any of the recent demonstrations, email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.