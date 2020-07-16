Washington Phase 3 social gatherings to be limited to 10

Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Monday, Washington state counties in the third phase of a four-stage coronavirus reopening plan will have to limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10, down from the current 50.

The new restriction was announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The restriction on gatherings for the 17 counties in Phase 3 does not apply to spiritual services, weddings and funerals at this time.

Under the Democrat’s new directive, all live indoor and outdoor entertainment would also be banned.

The announcement comes just days after Inslee announced that a statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28.