State seeks public comment on draft early learning, child care guidance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday the release of draft guidance for early learning and child care programs across the state, following this week’s meeting of the Healthy Early Learners Council.

The guidance, developed by the Oregon Health Authority and the Early Learning Division with significant input from parents and child care providers, was reviewed by the Council on Tuesday and is now open for public comment through Sunday.

Once finalized, the guidance will apply statewide to early care and education programs serving children from birth through age 12 in child care, preschool/pre-kindergarten, and Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education programs

“Much like K-12 schools, we know that our early childhood programs won’t look the same this fall. But, one thing is clear: We know that kids need safe, caring, quality environments while their parents are at work,” Brown said.

“I want to thank all the child care providers who have been working to serve families throughout this pandemic. The draft guidance released today provides an opportunity for meaningful feedback into the best way to operate safe early care and education programs. Input from the community is vital to informing our guidance and supporting the health and safety of our young children, providers, parents, and caregivers.”

Oregonians who wish to provide comments on the draft guidance may do so by following the links below. All feedback must be received by the end of day Sunday, July 26. The finalized guidance is expected to be released by August 14.

A copy of the draft guidance is available in English and Spanish here.

Feedback on the draft guidance may be submitted in English here, or in Spanish here.