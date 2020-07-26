Portland rioters breach fence around federal courthouse; more arrests

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities declared a riot early Sunday in Portland as protesters breached a fence surrounding the federal courthouse where U.S. agents have been stationed.

Thousands of people had been gathered since Saturday as nightly demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of the federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

Police say people downtown got violent early Sunday. Protesters were ordered to leave and tear gas was deployed to clear the area.

Trump has said he sent federal agents to halt the unrest, but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

Police described via Twitter the “violent conduct of people downtown” as creating a “grave risk of public alarm.” Police demanded people leave the area surrounding the courthouse, around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, and said those who fail to adhere may be arrested or subject to teargas and impact weapons.

By 1:40 a.m., both federal officers and Portland police could be seen on the streets, surrounding the courthouse, attempting to clear the area and deploying tear gas.

Protesters remained in the streets past 2:30 a.m., forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields, as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/2ed5ad6a436febbcc75761639e6e214b

Portland Police Bureau news release:

Riot Declared in Downtown Portland July 26-Arrests Made (Photo)

Portland Police Bureau - 07/26/20 3:48 AM

On July 25, 2020 several large groups gathered around Portland, taking up city streets and demonstrating outside buildings.

A group walked through streets near NE 122nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street.

A group of about two hundred gathered outside the Portland Police Association offices in north Portland. They blocked N. Lombard Avenue for about an hour. They used cars and trucks to block adjacent streets. People from this group pulled sections of a chain link fence across N. Lombard Ave. Portland Police gave public address announcements to clear the street to allow traffic through. Because of the fencing and crowd blocking the street, Portland Fire & Rescue had to reroute emergency vehicles responding to a residential fire nearby. Slowly this group broke up and walked out of the neighborhood.

A group met in Alberta Park and walked to North Precinct where they stood outside and chanted. The group walked from there to the Federal Courthouse, taking up streets as they went.

A group met at the Salmon Springs Fountain in Waterfront Park and eventually walked to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

The largest group gathered on SW 3rd Avenue outside the federal courthouse and the Justice Center and the nearby parks and streets. There were thousands gathered. Throughout the night some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing rocks, bottles, and assorted debris over the fence, shining lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks into the area blocked by the fence, and using power tools to try to cut through the fence. People wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in crowd dispersal or attempt to conceal criminal acts. People against the fence sprayed unknown liquids through it toward the courthouse. People tied rope to the fence and attempted to pull it down.

This activity continued as thousands remained outside along SW 3rd Avenue for hours.

At about 1:03 a.m. people in the crowd attached a chain to the fence and with many people pulling managed to pull a section of it down. People began lighting fires along SW 3rd Avenue. People climbed over the fence to get close to the federal courthouse. People continued to launch mortar style fireworks at ground level that were exploding near others.

At about 1:20 a.m. dozens of people in the crowd maintained this level of violence and tumultuous conduct and were either intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of public alarm. Portland Police gave public address announcements directing everyone to leave to the west, closing the area bounded by SW 1st Avenue and SW Broadway to SW Columbia Street to SW Harvey Milk Street. Portland Police declared a riot based on the conduct of people in the crowd and gave repeated warnings that anyone who remained may be subject to arrest or citation and may be subject to force including impact weapons or tear gas.

Portland Police began dispersing the crowd, extended the area closed west to Interstate 405 and north to W. Burnside Street, and gave public address announcements directing people to leave the area. Portland Police spent almost an hour moving people out of the area. During that time people threw bottles, paint balloons, and other debris at Portland Police officers. People shot mortar style fireworks as Portland Police officers from ground level and from parking garages. Portland Police used munitions, including CS gas.

Portland Police disengaged from the crowds at about 2:25 a.m. to see if people would keep leaving the closed area. Over the next hour, the groups mostly dissipated. Several arrests were made during the dispersal. This release will be updated as information becomes available.