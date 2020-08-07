Oregon state parks adding non-resident surcharge for campsite reservations

Oregon-Northwest

To help fill budget shortfall - and remind people to stay close to home

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – To encourage local recreation and help fill a funding a shortfall for state parks, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Friday it is adding a non-resident surcharge of up to 30% for new campsite reservations and first-come, first-served campers.

The change, which takes effect next Monday, does not affect existing reservations or people currently camping in a state park, officials said.

The increase will add up to 30% to the nightly cost to camp in a state park for non=residents. Including lodging tax, the average cost for a full-service RV site is currently $33 per night, and starting Monday will increase to an average of $42 for nonresidents making new reservations, or arriving without a reservation. The average tent rate is currently $19 per night and will increase to $23 for nonresidents.

The surcharge will remain in effect for the rest of 2020. A decision about rates for 2021 will be made this autumn, officials said.

“We love serving all people, no matter where they live,” says Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “Even so, this temporary change is needed to remind people to stay as close to home as possible while enjoying the outdoors, and to provide much-needed support for the Oregon state park system, which faces a projected $22 million shortfall between now and June 2021.”

In addition to encouraging recreation close to home, the surcharge could generate up to $500,000 through the end of the year to hire staff and pay for cleaning supplies and other park operations.

For more information, visit https://stateparks.oregon.gov.