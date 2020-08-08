OSP trooper injured, 24 arrests in Portland protests

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Portland defied police orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers as unrest in the Northwest city continued early Saturday.

An Oregon State Police trooper was struck in the head by a large rock and suffered a head injury, police said in a release. The trooper’s condition was not immediately known.

Some demonstrators filled pool noodles with nails and placed them in the road, causing extensive damage to a patrol vehicle, police said. Oregon State Police worked with Portland officers to clear the protesters.

“Officers are having rocks and chunks of concrete thrown at them,” police said on Twitter. “Individuals in the crowd are shining lasers trying to blind officers.”

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for 70 days.

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night at the Penumbra Kelly public safety building, ordering everyone in the area to leave. Authorities had previously warned people not to trespass on the property.

Protesters remained for several hours before officers began to rush the crowd away from the building using crowd-control munitions early Saturday. Several people were arrested, police said.

“As arrests were made, certain crowd members began throwing rocks towards officers,” police said in a statement. “As this criminal activity occurred, the crowd also blocked all lanes of traffic on East Burnside Street, not allowing vehicles to pass by. Several people in this group wore helmets and gas masks as well as carried shields.”

Police said Saturday that they arrested 24 people during the overnight demonstration. Most of those arrested were from Portland, while one man was from Oakland, California, and another was Tulsa, Oklahoma. Most were in their 20s or 30s.

The charges included assault on an officer, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Most of the crowd left the area by about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump in a divisive election season where the president is hammering on a law-and-order message. Trump has tried to portray the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.

Portland Police Bureau news release:

UPDATE: 24 Arrested, Officer Injured by Large Rock During Unlawful Assembly (Photo)

Portland Police Bureau - 08/08/20 2:00 PM

During the evening hours of August 7 and early morning August 8, 2020, officers made 24 arrests, and new photos are available about the incident and a state trooper injured.

The following suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center:

1. Corbin, Joshua, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest.

2. Hilmeyer, Wesley, 33, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

3. Foster, Keegan, 26, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer

4. Lattes, Ben, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer

5. Nanpei, Nicholas, 35, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer

6. Cain, Liam, 35, of Oakland, CA, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

7. Fredenburg, Drew, 20, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest

8. McKrackin, Aaron, 49, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Resist Arrest

9. Rushmore, Joseph, 35, of Tulsa, OK, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

10. Thompson, Jesse, 25, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

11. Myles, Rachel, 34, of Portland, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest

12. Ochoa, Katrina, 29, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

13. Crabb, Orion, 37, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

14. Donnelly, Kristopher, 26, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

15. Arellano, Michael, 32, of Portland, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

16. Know, Jerome, 41, of Portland, Unlawful Directing of Light from a Laser Pointer, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

17. Graham, Alexa, 33, of Portland, Unlawful Directing of Light from a Laser Pointer

18. Jordan, Geoffrey, 38, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

19. Anderson, Matthew, 31, unknown residence, Assault in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest

20. Hubbard, Peyton, 19, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

21. Klickman, Ethan, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

22. Paape, Brandon, 31, unknown residence, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

23. Carneval, Dante, 23, unknown residence, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

24. Berry, Richard, 30, Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

An Oregon State Police Trooper was struck in the head by a large rock (photos available at http://www.flashalertportland.net/?alert=1) and suffered a head injury.

An officer photographed one of the unspent explosive devices that was thrown at them (photo).

There is also a photo showing the Kelly Building parking lot ground, where officers were standing, littered with rocks and eggs that were thrown at officers. There is a closer view of one of the rocks that was thrown.

There are additional photos of the homemade spike strips that were utilized against a police vehicle.

On August 7, 2020, two events took place in Portland. One group downtown blocked traffic for several hours on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street. The gathering was peaceful and PPB did not interact with the crowd.

Around 8:30 p.m., a separate group began to gather at Laurelhurst Park located in the 3600 block of Southeast Oak Street. For about an hour, the group grew to a couple hundred people in size. Around 9:30 p.m., the group began marching towards the Penumbra Kelly Building located on the 4735 East Burnside Street. As the group marched towards the Kelly Building, support vehicles escorted them, helping to block all other vehicular traffic.

By 9:45 p.m., the large group reached the Kelly Building. As the group approached the Kelly Building, Portland Police began making public address announcements informing the crowd they were to remain off the Kelly Building property or they would be subject to arrest for trespassing. People who remained standing on the property after multiple public address announcements were arrested. As arrests were made, certain crowd members began throwing rocks towards officers. As this criminal activity occurred, the crowd also blocked all lanes of traffic on East Burnside Street, not allowing vehicles to pass by. Several people in this group wore helmets and gas masks as well as carried shields.

Because of the criminal behavior occurring in the group, public address announcements were made declaring the event an unlawful assembly. The crowd was told to disperse to the east immediately. Despite the public address announcements, the crowd continued to block traffic on East Burnside Street and several continued to trespass on the Kelly Building property. At 10:05 p.m., certain members of the group began taking concrete pieces off of a retaining wall nearby the Kelly Building. These people then smashed the concrete on the ground into smaller pieces which were thrown at officers. Certain people in the crowd shined lasers at officers, which can cause permanent eye damage. Several public address announcements were made regarding this criminal behavior, however it continued for a couple more hours.

As the crowd continued to refuse to disperse from the area of the Kelly Building, targeted arrests were made. A person who was taken into custody was arrested wearing ballistic body armor (photo). Around 12 a.m., a vehicle was stopped and an occupant was arrested for shining a laser at the PPB's air unit. At 12:10 a.m., individuals in the crowd gathered outside of the Kelly Building began throwing or launching frozen or hardboiled eggs, rocks, and commercial grade fireworks at officers positioned in the parking lot. This ongoing criminal activity created an extremely dangerous situation. Public address announcements were continually made directing the group to disperse to the east. At 1 a.m., both Oregon State Police and PPB officers began dispersing the crowd to the east.

As the officers dispersed the crowd, rocks, bottles, and explosives were continually launched at officers. Because of the danger posed by these projectiles, officers used crowd control munitions as they moved the group. Pool noodles (photo) were filled with nails by members of the group and placed on the roadway in an effort to damage police vehicle tires. One police vehicle suffered extensive tire damage.

At 1:45 a.m., approximately 40 members of the group returned to the area of the Kelly Building. The group was given public address announcements and officers dispersed the group to the west.

By 2:30 a.m. a majority of the crowd had left the area.

Several arrests were made. Information on arrests will be provided as it becomes available. No CS gas was used by Portland Police.