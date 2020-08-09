Portland man killed in U.S. Highway 197 rollover crash

Oregon-Northwest

MAUPIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Portland man was killed Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 197 in Wasco County, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and medics responded around 2:25 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 61, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Eugene Hernandez, 68, of Portland, was heading north in a Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed when it left the road, rolled numerous times, struck a power pole and caught fire, Fox said. A small brush fire was quickly doused..

Hermandez, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Fox said.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the South Wasco Fire Department, Wasco County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.