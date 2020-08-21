Roseburg UPS semi driver arrested in string of I-5 shootings

Oregon-Northwest

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A 49-year-old Roseburg man who drove a semi-truck for UPS has been arrested in connection with a series of shootings along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, including a recent one in which a woman was injured, Oregon State Police said.

Kenneth Ayers was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

A least eight vehicles have been struck by bullets on Interstate 5 since the end of May, police said. The most recent shooting happened Wednesday in Jackson County, when a woman in a vehicle was struck by a bullet, police said. She has since been released from the hospital.

It was the first known injury, police said.

Police had been investigating a possible link between the shootings and a UPS truck when they found Ayers north of the spot where the woman was hit, Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Police found a gun in his truck consistent with the gun used in the shootings, Fox said.

Police said Ayers was a UPS employee.

“We are appalled to hear about these allegations and are fully cooperating with the responding authorities,” a UPS spokesperson told the newspaper.

Police have yet to determine a motive. Troopers believe the shootings began May 12, shortly after Ayers’ route was changed and sent him south of Roseburg on Interstate 5.

OSP Facebook post:

Through great police work, OSP Troopers make the arrest.

Last night at approximately 11:00 PM Oregon State Police arrested Kenneth Ayers (49) from Roseburg in connection with the August 19 shooting on Interstate 5 where a female was shot while driving on Interstate 5 near milepost 37.

The following are the incidents that are being investigated that are believed to involve Mr. Ayers. May 12, Josephine County / June 2, Jackson County / June 15, Douglas County / June 22, Josephine County / July 7, Douglas County / July 9, Josephine County and August 19, Jackson County.

Oregon State Troopers have been diligently investigating these shootings since May 12 and recently believed that a UPS truck could be involved. Immediately following the August 19 shooting Troopers were able to locate a UPS Tractor trailer combination approximately 1 hour and 60 miles north of the shooting incident. Through the subsequent investigation the truck was seized – UPS arranged for another truck to pick up the trailers – and a search warrant was applied for and served. The search of the truck revealed a firearm consistent with the type used.

Ayers was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail. I do apologize earlier as I stated in the release that all charges will be filed in Jackson County – that may not be correct. However all three District Attorney’s Office are working together and OSP would like to thank them for their assistance.

We would still like anyone with information regarding any of these investigations to contact the Oregon State Police. Previous to May Mr. Ayers route was north of Roseburg and beginning in May his route took him south of Roseburg. Ayers' route also took him on Hwy 140 and Hwy 62.

UPS has fully cooperated with this investigation from the beginning.

