Gov. Brown extends home, business foreclosures moratorium through Dec. 31

Considering options to extend rental eviction moratorium

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Monday extended protections from foreclosure for Oregon homeowners and business owners through executive action, until Dec. 31.

Executive Order 20-37 will extend House Bill 4204’s current moratorium on foreclosures, as allowed by that legislation.

The deadline for extending the foreclosure moratorium had been set to expire Monday. HB 4204 required the governor to announce an extension of the moratorium 30 days before the moratorium expired on Sept. 30.

“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, dry, safe, affordable, and accessible place to call home,” Brown said. “That’s especially true during a pandemic, when physical distancing and limiting trips away from home are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"Extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities.”

While EO 20-37 will provide homeowners and business owners certainty through the end of the year, it is not a long-term solution. The Governor’s Office said it will be working with landlords, lenders, and other stakeholders in the coming weeks to craft a solution for the Legislature to consider.

The governor said she is also continuing to have conversations with community leaders and stakeholders to look at options surrounding a moratorium for evictions for renters, which does not expire until Sept. 30.

“I’d like to thank legislators for taking action with me this summer to help Oregon renters, as well as homeowners and business owners,” Brown said. “As this crisis continues, I am confident that lawmakers will again take action to help Oregonians struggling to pay rent and mortgage payments. ”

The Legislature’s Emergency Board allocated $55 million for rent assistance through December, and $20 million for affordable housing operating support for Oregon Housing and Community Services partners.

In April, the Emergency Board also allocated $12 million in emergency funding for safe shelter and rental assistance.

Congress has also passed about $82 million in housing supports and other housing-related services for Oregonians, including funds for rental and utility assistance.