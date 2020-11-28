7 Clackamas SO deputies placed on leave following fatal shooting

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday night.

KOIN 6 reports that around 8 p.m., a woman called 911 and said that her husband had fired a handgun and was threatening to kill her and himself.

When deputies arrived, the man refused to obey their commands, and during ensuing interactions, the police shot him.

The names of the husband and deputies involved have not been released.