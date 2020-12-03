Oregon 2020 general election results certified; Electoral College meets Dec. 14

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — State elections officials on Thursday certified the 2020 General Election results in Oregon. Official election results are available on the state elections website.

In the months leading up to the 2020 General Election, Secretary of State Bev Clarno challenged all Oregon voters to remain engaged in democracy and to participate in this year’s election.

Not only did voters participate, but Oregon experienced a record number turnout, with over 2.4 million ballots cast.

During a global pandemic, Oregon proved to the nation that vote by mail works, and is safe and secure, Clarno said.

“Thank you for participating and making your voices heard,” Clarno said. “I am so proud of the work all of our election officials do every day to ensure that our democracy is safe and secure. Voters can rest assured that their votes count and that our system remains one of the most accessible in the nation.”

The Electoral College will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 to cast the electoral votes. This will be available to watch by livestream on the Oregon Legislature's website. Learn more about the Electoral College on our website.