Mount Hood climber rescued after surviving 15-foot fall into volcanic fumarole

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland woman climbing Mount Hood survived and was rescued Friday after falling 15 feet into a fumarole – a volcanic opening that emits steam and gases from Oregon’s tallest peak, a still-active volcano, authorities said.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue coordinators learned of the accident around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The 32-year-old woman fell into the fumarole in the Devil’s Kitchen area, at about 11,200 feet elevation.

Fortunately, another climber in the area saw the woman sit down on her pack to rest, and noticed a few minutes later she had disappeared, and there was a hole in the snow where she’d been sitting.

If the other climber hadn’t seen her, it would have been very difficult to find the woman, and the air inside fumaroles can be toxic, even deadly, deputies said.

The witness was able to make his way to the fumarole and lower rope to the woman, who secured herself and was hoisted to safety, She suffered an injured shoulder and was able to make her way to the Palmer chair lift.

A member of Portland Mountain Rescue was on the mountain at the time and was among those who responded to the area. PMR urges climbers to avoid the fumarole areas on Mount Hood, and to ask other experienced climbers, if they don’t know where they are.