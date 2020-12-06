Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day from midnight to midnight on Monday, Dec. 7.

"We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our United States service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II," Brown said.

"I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that sacrifice and express gratitude for the freedoms their fellow Americans have ensured through their service," she added.

The White House also issued a national flag order, and the full presidential proclamation is available here.