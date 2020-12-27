Police investigate 4 shootings in Portland

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating four shootings that left two people wounded in Portland within about three hours on Saturday night.

Police say two people, a 15-year-old girl and a man, were wounded in two of the shootings in different locations but were able to walk into hospitals seeking treatment on their own.

In the third shooting, an occupied home was hit by at least nine bullets but no one was injured.

Police say the final shooting happened at a convenience store after three teens stole items and an employee confronted them. Moments after they left, police say shots were fired into the store. The employee wasn't injured.

Meanwhile, Portland police say an officer struck by a stolen pickup truck on Thursday night was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis.

Police also identified the injured officer, Jennifer Pierce, as the officer who fired her weapon during the Christmas Eve incident at a gas station. It’s not know if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Police say the stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup that hit Pierce had two people in it at the gas station but was found unoccupied about an hour later. Officers searched the area with a dog but did not find anyone.