Oregon night-vision company Flir sells for $8B to Teledyne

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — California-based Teledyne Technologies will buy the Oregon thermal-imaging company Flir for $8 billion in cash and stock.

The deal announced Monday means the loss of another tech company in Oregon, as a string of major businesses have sold to larger corporations elsewhere.

Flir makes thermal-imaging and night-vision technology for the military, domestic security and various industrial and consumer applications.

The company moved its executive team to a second headquarters in Virginia in 2019 but still has about 350 employees in Wilsonville, Oregon.