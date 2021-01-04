OSP looking for thieves who stole interpretive signs at several coastal parks

Oregon-Northwest

OTTER ROCK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police are asking the public for information as they hunt for thieves who not only stole interpretive signs from four state parks along the coast, but their metal bases as well.

Last Wednesday, troopers received reports of thefts at Fogarty Creek State Park, Otter Crest Scenic Viewpoint, Boiler Bay Scenic Viewpoint and the Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area.

Oregon State Park rangers had discovered the thefts of interpretive sign displays. The approximately 2-by-3-foot signs and their metal bases were removed.

The thefts are believed to have occurred between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.

OSP is investigating the thefts and asks anyone with information to contact the OSP Northern Command Center 1-800-442-0776 and leave information for Detective Brian Eskridge.