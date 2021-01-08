Video shows lawmaker opened Oregon Capitol door to protesters

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Security video released Friday shows a Republican state representative letting protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a recent special legislative session.

Demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors as lawmakers inside the building on Dec. 21 discussed coronavirus-related bills. Around 50 protesters briefly breached the building.

The Capitol has been closed to the public as part of a pandemic safety measure.

House Speaker Tina Kotek said Thursday during a news conference about the Capitol operations safety plan that Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, had allowed protesters into the building. Kotek called Nearman’s actions “reckless and dangerous.”

