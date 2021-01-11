Beavercreek man arrested, accused of firing gun into Portland federal courthouse

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A Beavercreek, Oregon man has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland last Friday, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Monday.

Cody Melby, 39, has been charged by criminal complaint with destruction of government property.

According to the complaint, around 7:35 p.m. last Friday, Melby allegedly jumped over a security fence at the Hatfield Courthouse and, using a 9mm handgun, fired several rounds into the building’s exterior.

Two courthouse security officers came out of the building and approached Melby after observing him on a closed-circuit security camera. Williams said Melby told the officers he had a gun, and the officers placed him in handcuffs without further incident.

Federal Protective Service officers dispatched to the scene located five spent 9mm bullet casings, three spent bullets, three bullet holes in plywood affixed to the building’s stone columns, and damage to the metal soffit above the building’s main entrance.

Melby will make his first appearance in federal court Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Portland.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service and FBI. It is being prosecuted by Paul Maloney, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon.