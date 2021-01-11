OSP gets 150 tips after child’s remains found near coast; several cases now excluded

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As part of the ongoing investigation into the discovery of a female child’s remains at the Van Duzer Rest Area in Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said Monday they continue to solicit the public’s help in identifying the child and the circumstances around her death.

To date, OSP said, they have received over 150 tips from citizens in the United States and Canada.

"We are deeply appreciative of the public’s input so far, and continue to accept information which may lead to the identification of the child," the agency said in a news release update, which continues in full below:

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has estimated the child's age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and has long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete. A sketch completed by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at our request has also been released.

OSP, in partnership with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and numerous state and local agencies across the United States are using a variety of means to include or exclude known missing persons who match the general description and/or sketch previously released.

This may include, but is not limited to, dental records, age, descriptors, and confirmed sightings via verifiable sources, and/or recent contacts with family or friends that demonstrate they were alive after the remains of the unidentified female were discovered in Lincoln County.

OSP will not comment on the individual methods used to exclude each child.

In an effort to refocus the public’s attention and reduce duplicative tips, OSP is now prepared to publicly exclude the following reported missing children from our investigation:

Dulce Alavez, age 6, from Bridgeton, NJ

Addyson Gibson, age 12, from Portland, OR

Noelle Johnson, age 7, from Portland, OR

Niayah Bylenga (AKA Niayah Crawford), age 7, from Pendleton, OR or Ritzville, WA

Tarie Price, age 8, from Gretna, NE

Breasia Terrell, age 10, from Davenport, IA

OSP reminds the public that while these children have been excluded from our investigation, they are all still reported missing and we ask the public to continue to be vigilant for these children and all other missing persons reported across the nation.

The Oregon State Police earlier released this approximation sketch of the child that was found in Lincoln County on Dec. 10. It was provided with assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or OSP (677).

Oregon State Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of an individual discovered in rural Lincoln County.

On December 10, 2020, Investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor for a death investigation. At this location, investigators found the remains of a female child.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimate the deceased’s age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete.

Due to the condition of the remains she had likely been deceased at least 30 days before she was discovered.

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or OSP (677).

No information regarding the cause or manner of death is available for release at this time.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020 Oregon State Police Major Crimes Detectives responded to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor for a death investigation.

The area is a heavily wooded state park in Lincoln County, Oregon.

Due to the terrain OSP Detectives were assisted by Lincoln County SAR members.

At this time the deceased has yet to be positively identified. No further information regarding this individual is available for release until identity is established and next of kin can be notified.

An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is active and ongoing. No further details are available for release at this time.